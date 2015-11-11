Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

PG Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) did not dress for Milwaukee. Carter-Williams missed four straight games

C Greg Monroe led Milwaukee with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He also grabbed 14 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

SG O.J. Mayo (hamstring) did not dress for Milwaukee. Mayo has yet to appear in a game this season.

G Jerryd Bayless scored 12 points, making him the only member of Milwaukee’s second unit to have more than three points. “Our bench came in and couldn’t maintain nor build on (the lead),” coach Jason Kidd said. “(The Celtics’) bench carried the load, and we came up short on that end.”