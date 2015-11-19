Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

F Jabari Parker will not travel with the team this week because of a sprained right foot. Parker has a mid-foot sprain, and the team planned additional tests to determine the extent of his injury. The initial MRI exam did not reveal a major injury, but Parker continues to experience discomfort. Parker played a season-high 30 minutes Saturday at Cleveland had 12 points, his best output this season. He has been limited to just five games, returning slowly from a season-ending ACL injury that cut short his rookie season in 2014.