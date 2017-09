G Khris Middleton scored 15 points Monday at Dallas -- his seventh consecutive game with 15 or more.

F John Henson was out Monday due to an elbow issue.

G O.J. Mayo played well against his former team, scoring 13 points off the bench at Dallas on Monday.

G Jerryd Bayless scored eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter Monday at Dallas. It was his first game back after missing the previous 11 due to a left ankle sprain.