Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

SG Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 19 points in a loss to the Spurs on Monday.

F Jabari Parker, a Chicago native, played at the United Center for the first time in his pro career. He missed all five games, including playoff games, in Chicago last season and a preseason game this season due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

G Jerryd Bayless left with a sprained left ankle and didn’t return. He missed the previous 19 games because of a sprain in the same ankle.

G Jerryd Bayless was unavailable Tuesday after spraining his left ankle against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.