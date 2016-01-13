Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

F Giannis Antetokounmpo scored eight of his team-leading 29 points on 3-of-4 shooting.

C Greg Monroe, who missed his first four shots but earned his 19th double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday in a win over Chicago.

SG Khris Middleton came into the game having scored 20 or more points in his past three games and seven of his last 10. In those games, Middleton was shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 51 percent from beyond the arc. He shot 6-for-16 while scoring 16 points Tuesday.

SG O.J. Mayo returned after sitting out Milwaukee’s 100-88 loss at New York on Sunday with a sore left hamstring. He scored five points in 26 minutes Tuesday against Chicago.