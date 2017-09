G Michael Carter-Williams was at his best Friday, especially down the stretch, making big plays at both ends of the floor to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 108-101 overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks at the Bradley Center.

C Greg Monroe is averaging a double-double (15.7 points, 10.9 rebounds) in his last seven games.

SG O.J. Mayo sat out Friday night because of a sore left hamstring.

G Jerryd Bayless missed Friday night’s game. He has been sidelined since Jan. 4 with a sprained left ankle.