Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

F Giannis Antetokounmpo (seven points, seven rebounds) didn’t stick around for the end of this defeat as he was hit with a technical foul at the 6:30 mark in the fourth quarter and ejected. Whether he uttered some “magic” words or not wasn’t clear; he didn’t talk to media after the game. “Yeah, I think there is nothing wrong with showing emotion for Giannis or for any of the guys,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “Giannis cares and he got frustrated.”

C Greg Monroe scored a team-high 21 points, he also made a team-high five turnovers.

F John Henson was out Thursday with a sore lower back.

G O.J. Mayo missed his seventh straight game on Thursday night with a sore left hamstring.