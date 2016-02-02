FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
February 3, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Michael Carter-Williams added 18 points and 13 assists in the Bucks’ loss at Sacramento on Monday.

C Greg Monroe scored 24 points and pulled 12 rebounds to lead the Bucks in a loss at Sacramento on Monday. Monroe recorded his 26th double-double this season and also scored 20 points for the sixth consecutive contest, the longest streak of his six-season career.

F John Henson (sore lower back) missed his third consecutive game. Henson this season has blocked 1.98 shots per game and 5.69 shots per 48 minutes, the latter number trailing only Miami C Hassan Whiteside for the NBA lead.

