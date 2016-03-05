Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

PG Michael Carter-Williams sat out Friday night for a third consecutive game with a sore knee. Carter-Williams has yet to return to practice.

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose first two career triple-doubles have come in the last two weeks, fell one rebound shy of a third, finishing with nine to go along with 12 assists and 27 points.

G Khris Middleton set a new career-high with eight 3-pointers and finished with 32 points in Milwaukee’s 116-101 victory over Minnesota Saturday night. Middleton is averaging 26.4 points 55 percent shooting in his last five games and has scored 30 or more in two of his last three outings.

F Jabari Parker, who has been red-hot since the All-Star break, added 16 with six rebounds and four assists.

SG O.J. Mayo remained in the Bucks’ starting lineup despite his recent scoring struggles. In nine games since returning from a hamstring injury, Mayo is averaging just 4.9 points on 36 percent shooting from the field.