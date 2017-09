F John Henson was in uniform and available to play limited minutes Tuesday night. Henson missed Milwaukee’s previous 20 games because of a sore back. “The healing process took a bit longer (than we expected),” coach Jason Kidd said. “I don’t know if we thought it would be this serious.” Henson appeared in 42 games before the injury, averaging 6.8 points on 59.1 percent shooting with 3.9 rebounds.