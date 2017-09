C Greg Monroe was held scoreless in the first half Sunday en route to scoring just eight points with four rebounds in 22 minutes. Monroe has been held under 10 points in two of Milwaukee’s past three games.

F Jabari Parker led the Bucks with 19 points and eight rebounds Sunday in a loss to the Jazz.

SF Jabari Parker was averaging 20.0 points and 6.4 rebounds from the All-Star break through Sunday, compared to 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds before the break.