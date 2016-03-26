Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

F Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 20.6 points, 8.1 assists and 7.8 rebounds in March.

F Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to develop into a budding star, capable of making an impact on all areas of the floor. Before Friday night’s game in Atlanta, Antetokounmpo was averaging 20.6 points, 8.1 assists and 7.8 rebounds in March. He finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks against Atlanta.

PG Greivis Vasquez (ankle) has yet to be medically cleared, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. He has not played since late November.

G Khris Middleton is second in the NBA to Houston’s James Harden in minutes.