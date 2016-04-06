Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

SG Khris Middleton was out on Tuesday night, his second straight game on the sideline because a bruised left thigh. He had started the Bucks’ first 76 games this season before being scratched just before tipoff on Sunday against the Bulls.

G Jerryd Bayless remains sidelined Tuesday and missed a third straight game because of a hyperextended right knee. With only five games remaining this season and the Bucks looking to provide minutes to Rashad Vaughn and Tyler Ennis, the free agent-to-be Bayless could be shut down for the season.