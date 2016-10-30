FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
October 31, 2016 / 12:51 AM / 10 months ago

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SG Tony Snell was in the starting lineup Saturday. It is Snell's first action for Milwaukee since being acquired from Chicago on Oct. 17 in exchange for PG Michael Carter-Williams. Snell was sidelined since the trade with a sprained left ankle and missed the team's opener Wednesday night.

Milwaukee exercised the third-year contract option on G Rashad Vaughn, the team's first-round selection in the 2015 draft. Vaughn appeared in 70 games last season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 14.3 minutes.

