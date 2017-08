F Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points by hitting 11 of 18 shots as the Bucks beat the Pacers on Thursday.

C Greg Monroe finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds as the Bucks beat the Pacers on Thursday.

F Jabari Parker knocked down a career-high four 3-pointers and finishing with a season-best 27 points to lead Milwaukee to a 125-107 victory over Indiana on Thurdsay.