10 months ago
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 7, 2016 / 4:10 AM / 10 months ago

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half and narrowly missed his first triple-double of the season, grabbing eight rebounds with eight assists but spent most of the final quarter watching from the bench as the Bucks went up by 30 with nine minutes to play.

F Mirza Teletovic knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to three games with a 117-91 victory over the Sacramento Kings at the Bradley Center.

G Rashad Vaughn chipped in off the bench, hitting four 3-pointers and finishing with 14 points.

F Jabari Parker added 19 points Saturday.

G Jason Terry was not with the team Saturday night because of a death in the family, head coach Jason Kidd.

