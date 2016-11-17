FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
November 18, 2016 / 3:41 AM / 9 months ago

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks in a loss to Atlanta.

F/C John Henson started his second straight game on Wednesday night, with C/F Greg Monroe coming off the bench.

F Jabari Parker is averaging 19.1 points and 6.2 rebounds. Parker has been more assertive offensively, and that's why he has increased his scoring average from the 14.1 last season. "Jabari is going to be a perennial All-Star," Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard predicted before the season.

