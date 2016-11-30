Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

F Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points in a 118-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo hit 13 of 19 shots, grabbed 12 rebounds and finished with five steals and two blocked shots.

G Matthew Dellavedova finished with three points and seven assists against his former team. Dellavedova spent his first three NBA seasons with the Cavaliers, averaging 5.7 points and 3.4 assists in 215 games. Dellavedova, who signed a four-year, $38 million contract with Milwaukee during the offseason, is averaging a career-best 6.3 assists per game this season.