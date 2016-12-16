FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 17, 2016 / 4:26 AM / 8 months ago

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Tony Snell, acquired from the Bulls in a preseason trade, was 5-for-23 on 3-point attempts in his last five games entering Thursday's game against his former team.

F Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points in Milwaukee's 108-97 victory over Chicago on Thursday. "We came into halftime and we said to ourselves that we've been in that spot before and we relaxed and lost the game," Antetokounmpo said. "We didn't want to do that today. It was a must-win game, and we needed to win, and I think everybody did a great job keeping the lead. It's hard to keep a lead for 20-24 minutes -- for a half. It's hard sometimes. I think everybody did a good job holding the lead."

F Michael Beasley (sore foot) did not play Thursday against the Bulls.

F Jabari Parker scored 28 points in Milwaukee's 108-97 victory over Chicago on Thursday.

