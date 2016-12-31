FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
January 1, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 8 months ago

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Giannis Antetokounmpo and F Jabari Parker, scored 25 and 20 points, respectively, in the loss.

G Matthew Dellavedova did not play Friday due to a hamstring injury. Dellavedova suffered the injury in Milwaukee's win Wednesday over Detroit. The fourth-year guard previously started all 30 games for the Bucks this season. Rookie Malcolm Brogdon started in his place on Friday.

G Rashad Vaughn, a Minnesota native, did not make the trip to his home state for Friday's game as he continues to recover from a sprained ankle.

F Michael Beasley had 12 points off the bench against his old Minnesota team Friday.

F Jabari Parker scored 20 points in Friday's loss.

