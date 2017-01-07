FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
January 8, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 7 months ago

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker finished with 25 points each to lead the Bucks, but combined for just three in the fourth on 1-for-10 shooting.

G Matthew Dellavedova missed his fifth straight game with a strained right hamstring but was slated to return to practice Saturday, Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said.

C Greg Monroe scored 15 points off the bench Friday.

