7 months ago
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
January 15, 2017 / 11:01 PM / 7 months ago

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Giannis Antetokounmpo and F Jabari Parker led the way, scoring 24 and 19 points, respectively, pacing an offense that connected at a 50 percent clip and made 9 of 15 3-point attempts.

PG Malcolm Brogdon made his sixth consecutive start for Milwaukee on Friday. Since moving into the lineup, he's scored in double figures in each game. With Brogdon starting, G Matthew Dellavedova remained in a bench role for the Bucks.

C Greg Monroe finished with 16 points Friday.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.