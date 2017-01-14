Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

F Giannis Antetokounmpo and F Jabari Parker led the way, scoring 24 and 19 points, respectively, pacing an offense that connected at a 50 percent clip and made 9 of 15 3-point attempts.

PG Malcolm Brogdon made his sixth consecutive start for Milwaukee on Friday. Since moving into the lineup, he's scored in double figures in each game. With Brogdon starting, G Matthew Dellavedova remained in a bench role for the Bucks.

C Greg Monroe finished with 16 points Friday.

