Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

G Khris Middleton is making swift strides in his recovery from a hamstring injury and could return before next month's All-Star break. Middleton ruptured his left hamstring in late September and underwent surgery. He recently began jogging and shooting and is making good progress but also is mindful that he needs to be cautious. "A hamstring is definitely nothing to play with," Middleton recently told reporters. "There are chronic hamstring injuries where guys think it is fine and they go out there and try to run and pull it again. That's something I definitely don't want to go through."