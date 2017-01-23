FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
January 24, 2017 / 3:49 AM / 7 months ago

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Jabari Parker will be back in the starting lineup Monday when as the Bucks host James Harden and the Rockets at the Bradley Center. Parker came off the bench Saturday night in a 109-97 loss to Miami as punishment for violating team policy. It was reported that Parker was reprimanded for sharing comments of a team meeting with the media. "I spoke up for the first time and it didn't go my way," Parker told reporters after a Friday game at Orlando. "I was getting thrashed, but hey, as long as I give them another perspective I did my job."

