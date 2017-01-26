Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

F Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points for Milwaukee, which shot 46.2 percent and went 7-for-28 from distance but gave up 33 points on 19 turnovers to fall for the sixth time in its last seven games.

PG Malcolm Brogdon was selected to take part in the Rising Stars Challenge at the NBA All-Star Game next month in New Orleans. A second-round pick in last summer's draft, Brogdon is second among rookies at 9.2 points per game and leads that group with 4.1 assists.

C Miles Plumlee was in Milwaukee's starting lineup for a second consecutive game, leaving John Henson and Greg Monroe to come off the bench.

