FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 26, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 7 months ago

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points for Milwaukee, which shot 46.2 percent and went 7-for-28 from distance but gave up 33 points on 19 turnovers to fall for the sixth time in its last seven games.

PG Malcolm Brogdon was selected to take part in the Rising Stars Challenge at the NBA All-Star Game next month in New Orleans. A second-round pick in last summer's draft, Brogdon is second among rookies at 9.2 points per game and leads that group with 4.1 assists.

C Miles Plumlee was in Milwaukee's starting lineup for a second consecutive game, leaving John Henson and Greg Monroe to come off the bench.

F Jabari Parker added 20 points for Milwaukee, which shot 46.2 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.