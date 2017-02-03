Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

C Roy Hibbert was traded along with F/C Spencer Hawes to Milwaukee in exchange for C Miles Plumlee. The 30-year-old Hibbert is averaging 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 42 games for Charlotte. The two-time All-Star has struggled in recent seasons but has career averages of 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over nine NBA seasons.

F Steve Novak was placed on waivers by Milwaukee. Novak, 33, has played in just eight games this season.

F/C Spencer Hawes was traded along with C Roy Hibbert to Milwaukee in exchange for C Miles Plumlee. Hawes, 28, is averaging 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 35 games this season. The 10-year veteran has career averages of 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.