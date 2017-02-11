F Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his career-high 41 points in the fourth quarter on Friday night. "I love playing the game, but at the end of the day you just want to win, especially a team like the Lakers," Antetokounmpo said. "They aren't a playoff team right now. They are struggling. They are young. We've got to get those games. Games like this, they are the worst team in the West. Those games, you've got to come and take them."

F Thon Maker joined the lineup on Friday night in place of Jabari Parker, who was lost for the season when he tore his left ACL in Milwaukee's loss to Miami on Wednesday night. It was the third career start for Maker, who has appeared in 26 games and averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.7 minutes.

F Khris Middleton played 20 minutes off the bench on Friday night and scored six points in his second game back after suffering a preseason hamstring injury. He will not join the Bucks on Saturday in Indianapolis.

C Spencer Hawes suited up for the first time on Friday after he was acquired last week from Charlotte.