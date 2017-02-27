F Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, who won for the fourth time in their past five games.

F Michael Beasley scored 17 points Sunday.

Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench to score all 15 of his points and dish out five of his seven assists in the second half, and Milwaukee survived a late push by the Phoenix Suns to hold on for a 100-96 victory on Sunday afternoon.

C Greg Monroe added 14 points and eight rebounds Sunday.

G Khris Middleton made his first start of the season Sunday after coming off the bench in his first five games back since missing the first 50 games with a torn left hamstring. He scored eight points against Phoenix.