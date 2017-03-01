FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
March 2, 2017 / 3:45 AM / 6 months ago

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Michael Beasley will miss at least the next three games after suffering a left knee injury during the second quarter of Monday night's game at Cleveland. Beasley, 28, underwent an MRI examination Tuesday morning that revealed a hyperextended left knee. He will miss games against Denver, the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto. In 50 games that includes five starts, Beasley is averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.1 minutes per contest. He leads the team in field-goal percentage (career-high 54.2) and is connecting on a career-high 42.1 percent of his 3-point field goal attempts.

