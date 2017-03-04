FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
March 5, 2017 / 4:01 AM / 5 months ago

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points to heko lead the Bucks (27-33), who snapped a two-game skid.

G Matthew Dellavedova added 15 points and eight assists off the Milwaukee bench as the Bucks had three players with at least eight assists.

F Michael Beasley, whose left knee buckled in ugly fashion on Monday night in Cleveland, is making progress after an MRI showed only a hyperextension. "He's riding the bike, he's been in the pool," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. "He's off crutches and he's moving a lot better."

C Greg Monroe scored 24 points to help lead the Bucks (27-33), who snapped a two-game skid.

G Khris Middleton returned to action on Feb. 15 and returned to the starting lineup Friday night, turning in an all-around performance that helped the Bucks to a 112-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

