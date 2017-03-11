FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
March 12, 2017 / 3:57 AM / 5 months ago

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Giannis Antetokounmpo scored eight of his 21 points in the third quarter as Milwaukee knocked down nine of 16 shots and went 10-for-11 from the free-throw line to turn a five-point halftime deficit into a 74-68 lead heading into the fourth.

G Matthew Dellavedova moved back into the Bucks' starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 27 with PG Malcolm Brogdon (back soreness) out.

F Michael Beasley missed his sixth game since hyperextending his left knee.

C Greg Monroe scored 18 and grabbed seven rebounds Friday.

G Khris Middleton scored 21 points as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to a season-high five games with a 99-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers Friday night at the Bradley Center.

F/C John Henson scored eight points while blocking four shots in his first action since March 1.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.