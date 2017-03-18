FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 5 months ago

Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points and made 11 of 16 shots in Friday's 107-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

F Michael Beasley (hyperextended left knee) sat out his ninth consecutive game Friday.

C Greg Monroe, who had 12 points and six boards before being ejected with 36 seconds left in the third quarter. He shoved G Nick Young as players from both teams became involved in the scrum.

G Khris Middleton scored 30 points for the Bucks in Friday's 107-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He is averaging 18.1 points in his last nine games.

