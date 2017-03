F Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 22 points and eight rebounds in the Bucks' win over the Blazers on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo started 1 of 6 from the field but finished 8 of 21.

G Khris Middleton had 26 points, and Milwaukee scored the final six points en route to a 93-90 win at Portland on Tuesday.

F Terrence Jones, a Portland native, has played in only one game since signing a free agent contract with the Bucks on March 4. He sat out the Tuesday game against the Blazers.