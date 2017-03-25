Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

F Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the hottest young stars in the NBA because of his ability to do just about everything on the basketball court. And Friday night, he did. Antetokounmpo slammed home a thundering windmill dunk early, finished with 34 points and capped his night with a game-saving interception of an errant outlet pass from the sideline that ultimately locked down a 100-97 victory over the Hawks. "Giannis is selfless," said Bucks point guard Malcolm Brogdon. "That's why this team has been able to come together and make the run we're making. We follow his lead every night. It speaks to his character and his leadership." Antetokounmpo paced Milwaukee's offense with another monster game. He hit 13 of 22 shots from the field and added 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocked shots in 35 minutes.

F Michael Beasley, out with a hyperextended left knee, could return next week, Bucks coach Jason Kidd said Friday.

F John Henson was unavailable on Friday night because of a wrist injury.