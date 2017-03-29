Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

G Tony Snell led the way with 26 points, going 10 of 14 from the field with four 3-pointers, in a win over Charlotte. "We just tried to stay aggressive," Snell said. "We were moving the ball well. We were watching film from the Chicago game, we knew what our mistakes were, so we had to come out aggressive. Everybody was focused, locked in, ready to go. There was a lot of energy, a lot of positivity, and it was great."

F Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 20 points and eight rebounds in a win over Charlotte. Antetokounmpo has now scored 20 or more points 51 times this season.

G Malcolm Brogdon had 14 points and 10 assists in a win over Charlotte.

G Khris Middleton scored 14 in a win over Charlotte. He was a phenomenal plus-29 in the plus/minus; he was plus-31 at halftime.