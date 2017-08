F Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 points in Thursday's 104-77 victory over Toronto. "Defensively, we played really hard," said Antetokounmpo, who added eight rebounds, four assists and a pair of blocked shots in 32 minutes of action. "Our goal was to keep the score low, and they only scored 77 points. I think, by doing that, we're going to have a chance to be in the game."

F Khris Middleton scored 20 points in Thursday's 104-77 victory over Toronto.