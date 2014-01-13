Preview: Bucks at Raptors

It wasn’t long ago that the Toronto Raptors were thought to be one of several teams in the mix for a top-3 pick in this year’s NBA draft. One blockbuster trade later, Toronto has much loftier aspirations as it looks to continue its recent hot streak Monday night against the woeful Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors climbed above the .500 mark with a convincing 96-80 win over the Brooklyn Nets, while the Bucks sit last in the NBA and have dropped five straight.

Toronto’s amazing turnaround has coincided with its notable swap with the Sacramento Kings, one that shipped Rudy Gay out West and brought four role players to Canada. That quartet - Patrick Patterson, Chuck Hayes, Greivis Vasquez and John Salmons - has formed the core of a potent bench unit that has complemented the starting lineup nicely. Milwaukee dropped a 101-85 decision to Oklahoma City on Saturday and ranks second-last in scoring average.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (7-29): Frustration abounds in the Badger State, where the Bucks are headed for a plum spot in the lottery thanks to a roster that is lean on talent - particularly on the offensive end. Those struggles were on full display in the weekend loss to the Thunder,when Milwaukee managed just 10 first-quarter points as part of a 39.5-percent shooting performance and a 9-of-14 showing from the free-throw line. Center Larry Sanders was ejected after playing just seven minutes following an elbow to the head of Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (18-17): DeMar DeRozan’s profile has only grown with Gay’s departure. The fifth-year shooting guard is enjoying the best season of his career, averaging 21.3 points - tied for 13th in the league entering Sunday - and even earning a shout-out from Houston Rockets superstar James Harden, who urged fans to vote DeRozan into the All-Star Game. Of equal importance is his improved all-around play; DeRozan is averaging 5.2 rebounds and five assists in January, well above his career marks of 3.6 and 1.9.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto defeated the Bucks 97-90 on Nov. 2, spoiling Milwaukee’s home opener while ending a 10-game skid in the head-to-head series.

2. DeRozan averages 14.9 points in 14 career games against Milwaukee.

3. The Raptors are 12-5 since dealing Gay to Sacramento.

PREDICTION: Raptors 98, Bucks 84