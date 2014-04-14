Preview: Bucks at Raptors

Clinching their second Atlantic Division title in franchise history was a great accomplishment but the Toronto Raptors believe they have more mountains to climb before the postseason arrives. The Raptors can set a franchise record for victories and take a big step toward securing the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a victory Monday against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks. Moving to No. 3 became more of a reality when the Chicago Bulls lost to the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Jonas Valanciunas continues his upward trend for the Raptors, who own the tiebreaker over the Bulls as division winners. The 6-11 center from Lithuania is averaging 18.7 points and 11.5 rebounds in six games this month, including 17 points and 13 rebounds in a win at the Bucks on Apr. 5. Milwaukee barely has the bodies to cover one big man, much less two with Amir Johnson back starting alongside Valanciunas after missing three games with an ankle injury. Brandon Knight is Milwaukee’s best player but he was a late scratch Saturday against the Washington Wizards.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee),

ABOUT THE BUCKS (15-65): Milwaukee led by nine at the half and went ahead by a point four different times in the fourth quarter earlier this month against the visiting Raptors but ended up losing 102-98. John Henson gave the second unit problems that night with his length, as the 6-11 center finished with 23 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Khris Middleton is another second-year player making the most of his playing time, surpassing his 12-point scoring average in each of the last four games.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (47-33): The Raptors have hit triple digits in scoring in six straight games and the backcourt tandem of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry continues to play like one of the league’s best. They combined for 58 points, 10 assists and just two turnovers in Sunday’s nine-point win over the Detroit Pistons and that was without Lowry the final six minutes after he fouled out. Fortunately for the Raptors, they pulled out the win and Lowry is that much fresher for the second game of back-to-backs.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Remaining No. 3 in the East would likely keep the Raptors from opening the playoffs against the No. 5-seed Brooklyn Nets, who they split four games against, and possibly put them in line to play the No. 6 Washington Wizards, who they beat in three out of four games.

2. DeRozan is shooting 30.1 percent from 3-point range after failing to shoot above 30 percent in his first four seasons in the NBA.

3. The Bucks are guaranteed to have the worst record in an 82-game season since the New Jersey Nets went 12-70 in 2009-10

PREDICTION: Raptors 112, Bucks 88