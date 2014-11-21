Preview: Bucks at Raptors

With a big game looming in Cleveland on Saturday after a signature win against Memphis, the Toronto Raptors seek to close out their longest homestand of the season with six wins in seven tries when the weary Milwaukee Bucks visit Friday. Toronto is coming off a hard-fought 96-92 victory Wednesday over a team with the best record in the NBA. The Raptors just might catch a break Friday since Milwaukee had to expend a lot of energy in a 122-118 triple overtime win in Brooklyn on Wednesday. The Raptors are off to the best start in franchise history and have the best record in the Eastern Conference. Kyle Lowry had 18 points and seven assists against Memphis and converted the go-ahead drive down the lane and then sealed it with a fadeaway jumper. The much-improved Bucks have won three straight and persevered Wednesday behind a career-high 23 points from rookie Jabari Parker on a night when former Nets star player and coach Jason Kidd was soundly booed in his return to Brooklyn.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), Sportsnet 590 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (7-5): Brandon Knight, who has been the Bucks’ one reliable scorer this season, had 18 points and eight assists against the Nets, but he could have won it in the first overtime when he missed a wide-open fast-break layup with a second left. However, Knight forced another overtime when he drained a 3-pointer late in the second extra frame. “We missed it but nobody hung his head. Guys kept B. Knight engaged,” Kidd said. “Basketball is funny. He gets another chance for a big shot and knocks it down to tie it.” Knight got help from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists and forced Joe Johnson into an airball on the final play of the second OT.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (9-2): DeMar DeRozen scored 21 points and Terrence Ross 16 in the win over Memphis. Lowry leads all NBA guards in 2-point shooting percentage (57.3 percent) among players averaging seven attempts per game. One of the biggest reasons for Toronto’s success has been turnover margin. The Raptors commit just 10.7 per game - second fewest in the NBA - and force 16.5 for the NBA’s second-best plus-5.8 turnover margin.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors swept the two-game series last season and have won four straight.

2. The Bucks bench averages an NBA-best 46.0 points on 48-percent shooting.3. Toronto hits the road for five of its next seven games.

PREDICTION: Raptors 103, Bucks 91