Preview: Bucks at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have several players who can light up a scoreboard, and the Milwaukee Bucks’ opponents are having little trouble putting up points. The Bucks will try to get a few more stops on the defensive end when they visit the Raptors on Sunday.

Milwaukee dropped its first two games while surrendering an average of 120 points and is trying to find the right mix on that end after adding power forward Greg Monroe in the offseason. “We won’t beat anybody giving up 120 points,” Monroe told reporters. “We’ve got to be better at defense. That’s it.” Toronto totaled 219 points in back-to-back wins to begin the campaign and its’ big free agent expenditure – small forward DeMarre Carroll – is proving to be an asset on both ends. The defensive standout put up 14 points in the opener despite taking a hard fall and improved to 21 points while knocking down 4-of-7 from beyond the arc in Friday’s 113-103 triumph over the Boston Celtics.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (0-2): Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game suspension and poured in 27 points while Monroe went for 22 on Friday, but Milwaukee still suffered a 118-113 loss to the Washington Wizards. ”I think we have to take pride in defense,“ Bucks coach Jason Kidd told reporters. ”We’re trying to outscore people and it’s affecting our defense.” Milwaukee is struggling to defend without fouling and allowed its first two opponents to attempt a combined 79 free throws.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (2-0): Signing Carroll in the offseason ensured that Terrence Ross would be coming off the bench, and the 24-year-old provided a spark with 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter on Friday. “Coming off the bench kind of helps me because you see what the team needs to work on, if we’re lacking intensity or we need a defensive presence or a (scoring) spark off the bench,” Ross told the Toronto Star. “It helps you focus on what you need to do and visualize on.” Ross’ outburst occurred after he struggled to five points in eight minutes in the opener.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Monroe averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds in three games against the Raptors as a member of the Detroit Pistons last season.

2. Milwaukee G O.J. Mayo (hamstring) and F John Henson (Achilles) are both questionable for Sunday.

3. Toronto had a six-game winning streak in the series come to an end with an 82-75 home loss in the most recent meeting on Feb. 2.

PREDICTION: Bucks 109, Raptors 107