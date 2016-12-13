DeRozan drops 30 as Raptors rout Bucks

TORONTO --DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points and was 15-for-15 from the free throw line to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 122-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Terrence Ross added 25 points off the bench for the Raptors (17-7), who have won nine of their past 10 games including three in a row.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had eight rebounds for the Bucks (11-12), who have lost three in a row.

The Raptors led by as many as 26 points in the first half and had the lead trimmed to eight late in the third quarter before taking a 10-point edge into the fourth quarter.

With Ross scoring 11 points in the first six minutes of the fourth, the Raptors rebuilt their lead to 23 points with 5:33 to play.

Kyle Lowry added 18 points for Toronto, DeMarre Carroll scored 13 and Jonas Valanciunas scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Jabari Parker added 27 points for Milwaukee, Greg Monroe contributed 11 off the bench and Matthew Dellavedova had two points and 10 assists.

The Raptors led 33-23 after the first quarter with DeRozan scoring nine points. Henson scored nine points for the Bucks in the opening quarter.

Toronto bumped the lead to 16 early in the second quarter after a pair of 3-pointers by Ross and one from Lowry.

The Raptors led by as many as 26 points in the second quarter with Ross scoring 12 points in the quarter.

Norman Powell's jumper had the Raptors ahead at 26 with 1:26 to play in the first half.

Tony Snell's 3-pointer with 26.4 seconds remaining trimmed the lead to 19 points.

The Raptors led 69-49 after the first half. DeRozan had 16 points. Parker led the Bucks with 17 points.

Toronto's lead reached 24 points early in the third quarter. Parker's 3-pointer whittled the lead to 17 with 6:57 left in the quarter.

The Raptors had the lead at 22 after Carroll's 3-pointer.

The Bucks went on a surge. Antetokounmpo made a layup after a steal and converted the free throw for a 3-point play that reduced Toronto's lead to 16 points.

Antetokounmpo's hook shot knocked the lead down to 14 points and Parker's driving hook drew the Bucks to within 12 points of the Raptors.

Parker's 3-pointer cut Toronto's lead to 10 with 54.4 seconds left in the third. Malcolm Brodgon made two free throws to reduce the lead to eight. DeRozan made two free throws to close out the third quarter with Toronto leading 92-82.

Ross scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to put Toronto ahead 99-82. After the Bucks scored, Ross came back and hit a 3-pointer and Toronto led 102-84 with 8:54 to play.

Lowry hit a 3-pointer to increase the lead to 21.

NOTES: Raptors F DeMarre Carroll returned to the starting lineup Monday. He was rested for Friday's win over the Celtics in Boston to protect his right knee that required surgery in January. F Norman Powell, who took Carroll's place and scored 20 points Friday, was a reserve Monday. ... The Raptors defeated the Bucks in Milwaukee 105-99 on Nov. 25 in a game that had 14 lead changes and 18 ties. The teams play again Jan. 27 at Toronto and March 4 at Milwaukee. The Raptors swept the four-game series between the teams last season. ... The Raptors' next game will be against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. ... The Bucks are home to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.