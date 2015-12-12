Raptors hang on the beat Bucks

TORONTO -- The Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors are both teams that have had problems trying to put together complete games.

The Raptors played a total game Wednesday when they defeated the San Antonio Spurs, but Friday they let the Bucks back into proceedings after leading by as many as 19 points in the third quarter.

The Bucks cut the lead to four points in the fourth but when Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry made a two-foot, driving layup with 24.4 seconds to play, the Raptors had secured a 90-83 victory.

Guard DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points to lead the Raptors (15-9) to their third win in a row while the Bucks (9-15) lost their second straight game.

“They made their run, I thought we withstood it,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “In no way, shape, fashion or form did I think it was going to be a 20-point game. We lost our focus a little bit. Again, we didn’t want to lose it as much but again we expected the team to come out in the second half and make ma run.”

Lowry finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Guard Cory Joseph added 13 points for the Raptors off the bench and forward Luis Scola contributed 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Guard Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 26 points, with 19 of them in the second half.

“We have to play a complete game,” Middleton said. “We can’t take quarters, minutes, plays off. We have to play a full game. Our margin of errors is very small right now so we can’t have any lapses.”

The Raptors led by 18 points after the first half and the Bucks started their run late in the third quarter.

“It wouldn’t have started if we didn’t play defense,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “Our defense was a lot better in the second half. Just not quitting on plays. ... It just kind of shows if we keep fighting we can find a way to get back in games and we did that tonight.”

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo added 15 for Milwaukee while center Greg Monroe had 13 points with seven rebounds and forward Jabari Parker chipped in with 10 points.

“We made a couple or mental mistakes and a couple of turnovers that let them get going a little defensively,” DeRozan said. “We didn’t panic and we knew they weren’t going to give up and they were going to fight throughout the game.”

DeRozan scored 10 points in the first quarter to give the Raptors a 24-17 lead.

The Raptors took a 14-point lead with 2:43 to play in the second quarter on a driving layup by DeRozan. Forward Patrick Patterson increased the lead to 18 with a 3-pointer with 44.3 seconds remaining.

The Raptors led 49-31 at halftime, holding the Bucks to 28.6 percent shooting from the field while shooting 45 percent themselves. DeRozan had 16 points at the half.

“I think we’re just hesitant right now on if we want to shoot the ball, if we want to pass the ball, if we want to drive the ball,” Kidd said. “We have to get better at that. I have to do a better job of getting these guys to play basketball, play the game and understand that if it’s not a shot, you’re getting off the ball and we were just holding it a little bit in that first half.”

The Bucks whittled the lead to 13 early in the third but Lowry’s running layup had the Raptors lead up to 19 with 5:22 left in the quarter.

Milwaukee trimmed the lead to 11 with 2:20 to play in the third on a step-back jumper by Middleton. The Raptors led 70-60 at the end of the third quarter.

The Bucks crept to within seven points early in the fourth but when forward James Johnson made a cutting layup with 8:57 to play the Raptors lead was 76-65.

Middleton hit a pair of free throws and Toronto’s lead was down six points. After a Toronto miss, Antetokounmpo’s dunk cut the lead to four. Joseph’s 3-pointer put Toronto ahead by seven.

DeRozan made a pair of foul shots with 3:15 left and Toronto le by nine points.

Following a Toronto turnover, Bucks guard O.J. Mayo hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to four points but DeRozan’s jumper had the lead at six.

Middleton made one of two free throws with 1:25 to play to cut the lead to five.

NOTES: Raptors C Lucas Nogueira (sprained left ankle) practiced Thursday after missing two games and returned Friday against the Bucks but stayed on the bench. ... The Raptors continued without F DeMarre Carroll (right knee contusion) and C Jonas Valanciunas (left hand fracture). ... The Bucks were still without G Jerryd Bayless (sprained left ankle) and G Greivis Vasquez (sore right ankle). Both are former Raptors. ... In the Bucks’ first visit to Toronto this season, they lost 106-87 on Nov. 1. The next two games between the teams will be played Dec. 26 and March 15 in Milwaukee. ... The Raptors end a six-game homestand on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bucks return home Saturday to face the Golden State Warriors.