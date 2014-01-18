Preview: Bucks at Rockets

The Houston Rockets look to rebound from an epic second-half meltdown when they host the Milwaukee Bucks -- a team accustomed to disappointment -- on Saturday. Houston put up a season-high 73 points in the first half and led by 14 points before limping to a 104-92 loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday. The Bucks, who own the worst record in the NBA, have lost seven straight and are coming off an 82-77 home loss to Memphis on Wednesday.

The Rockets shot 19.4 percent and were outscored 45-19 in the second half against the Thunder, a particularly stinging way to end a three-game winning streak. “We had a terrible time shooting the ball, laying it in, making simple plays,” Houston coach Kevin McHale told reporters. “We couldn’t sustain anything offensively in the second half.” The teams have split the past eight meetings including the first two this season following an eight-game Houston winning streak.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Houston

ABOUT THE BUCKS (7-31): Milwaukee is the worst offensive team in the league by just about any metric, averaging an NBA-low 91.3 points on a league-worst 41.9 percent shooting. The Bucks shockingly have six players who average double-digit scoring, but they lack a dynamic offensive star as point guard Brandon Knight (15.4 points, 4.3 assists) leads the team in scoring. One of those six -- guard O.J. Mayo (13 points) -- has been relegated to a minor role while forward Khris Middleton (10.8 points) has struggled to 6-for-35 from the field over the past four games.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (26-15): Houston is fifth in the Western Conference despite having its depth tested by injuries as center Omer Asik (thigh/knee) and guard Patrick Beverley (hand) remain sidelined and guard Aaron Brooks (knee) and big man Greg Smith (knee) have been in and out of the lineup. All five current starters average double-digit scoring with James Harden (24.4 points, 5.3 assists, five rebounds) leading the way. The Rockets’ offensive prowess makes Thursday’s second half all the more unthinkable, as Houston became the first team in the shot-clock era to score at least 70 points in the first half and fewer than 20 in the second.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets are 12-3 against the Eastern Conference, including an 8-0 mark at home.

2. Milwaukee has shot over 50 percent or better only three times all season.

3. Houston PF Terrence Jones (11 points, 7.6 rebounds) has recorded double-doubles in three of the past four games and five of eight.

PREDICTION: Rockets 104, Bucks 91