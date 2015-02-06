Preview: Bucks at Rockets

The Milwaukee Bucks look to extend its season-high, five-game winning streak when they visit the equally-hot Houston Rockets on Friday night. The Bucks continue to steam toward a playoff berth with a vastly-improved defense and an offense that boasts several players who can contribute big numbers at different times. Milwaukee will have to contain the NBA’s leading scorer James Harden, who recorded 34 points – seven over his average -- in a 117-103 victory over the Bucks on Nov. 29.

Houston has won five of its last six contests, including a 101-90 victory over Chicago on Wednesday, with center Dwight Howard out due to knee and ankle injuries. Howard isn’t expected back until at least the end of the month, but the Rockets have shown the depth to be among the top seven scoring teams in the NBA. Milwaukee stands fourth in the league in scoring defense (96.7) after allowing 103.7 when it was winning 15 games overall last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (27-22): Four players scored at least 20 points in the 113-105 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, including a career-high 25 from 20-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo. “I don’t think this will be his career high for long,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He’s getting comfortable shooting the ball and making plays for his teammates.” Leading scorer Brandon Knight (17.9) returned Wednesday after missing a game with a quad injury and had 24 points.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (34-15): Harden has scored at least 30 points in 21 games this season and ranks 12th in the league in assists (6.8) through Wednesday while making 38.7 percent of his 3-pointers. With Howard out, Trevor Ariza (12.5) is the second-leading active scorer after the 6-8 forward scored 20 in Wednesday’s victory – his highest output since Nov. 3 against Philadelphia. Power forward Donatas Motiejunas is also stepping up in Howard’s absence while averaging 19.5 points over his last four contests.

1. Milwaukee SG O.J. Mayo has drained 9-of-18 from 3-point range while averaging 15 points over the last three contests.

2. Houston F Josh Smith is shooting 42.7 percent from the field in 22 games with the Rockets after making 39.1 percent in 28 outings with Detroit.

3. The Bucks’ leading rebounder C Zaza Pachulia (calf) and PF Ersan Ilyasova (groin) are questionable after missing the last four games.

PREDICTION: Rockets 105, Bucks 97