Preview: Bucks at Rockets

James Harden attempts to add to his triple-double count, as well as help Houston break out of a minor funk, when the Rockets host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Houston has dropped three of its last four games, including Tuesday's 109-103 loss to Miami despite Harden's 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Harden has recorded 13 triple-doubles this season, and Tuesday's was the fourth in which he scored 40 or more points - one shy of the NBA record set by Hall-of-Famer Oscar Robertson in 1963-64. Houston's star has registered seven triple-doubles in his last 11 games and is averaging 31.6 points, 11.1 assists and 10 rebounds during that stretch. Milwaukee has lost four of its last six games - including Monday's 113-104 setback against Philadelphia - and players are becoming frustrated with the up-and-down nature of the team. "Everyone says we have a young team, but that's an excuse," Bucks rookie guard Malcolm Brogdon told reporters. "I think there's a lack of focus. We've got to come out collectively, it's not anybody individually. It's a unit."

TV: 8 p.m. ESPN, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (20-20): Milwaukee is built around standout forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo (23.4 points, 8.6 rebounds) and Jabari Parker (20.5 points), and Brogdon is displaying signs that he may develop into part of the foundation. The second-round pick from Virginia has started the team's last 10 games and has scored in double digits in each, averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 assists during that span. A preseason injury to starting shooting guard Khrys Middleton (hamstring) left the backcourt without a key figure, and continued strong play by Brogdon would aid the Bucks in their playoff quest.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (32-12): The loss to lowly Miami was disappointing and partly attributable to an injury to backup shooting guard Eric Gordon and the absence of forward Ryan Anderson (flu). Gordon ranks second in the NBA with 152 3-point baskets, but he injured his left ankle early in the contest against the Heat and scored just seven points on 3-of-17 shooting - including 1-of-10 from 3-point range. Anderson, who ranks seventh with 119 3-pointers, is expected to return against the Bucks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won five of the last six meetings.

2. Antetokounmpo averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals in two meetings with Houston last season.

3. Rockets starting C Clint Capela (fibula) returned after a 15-game absence on Tuesday and was scoreless in nine minutes.

PREDICTION: Rockets 124, Bucks 115