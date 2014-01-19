Preview: Bucks at Spurs

Looking to get back on track after having a six-game winning streak snapped, the San Antonio Spurs seemingly have the perfect guest for a rebound when the Milwaukee Bucks visit Sunday night. The Bucks have lost eight straight and 16 of 18 and have the worst record in the NBA. The Spurs are coming off a tough 109-100 home loss to Portland, with whom they share the best record in the Western Conference.

San Antonio nearly pulled off a comeback against the Trail Blazers after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected for arguing with officials. The Spurs might not need such motivation against the lowly Bucks, though they could get caught looking ahead to another Western Conference showdown with Oklahoma City visiting on Wednesday. Milwaukee lost 114-104 at Houston on Saturday, dropping to 1-12 against Western Conference teams.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (7-32): Bright spots have been hard to spot in Milwaukee, but the Bucks turned in one of their better offensive performances of the season against the Rockets. They shot 50 percent and hit triple digits for only the second time in their last 11 contests. Point guard Brandon Knight continued his recent tear with 26 points and has averaged 20.7 over the past 15 games.

ABOUT THE SPURS (31-9): San Antonio’s trademark depth has been tested with center Tiago Splitter (shoulder) and sharpshooter Danny Green (finger) out. Point guard Tony Parker, who leads the team in scoring (17.9) and assists (6.3), has been slowed by a bruised shin and reserve forward Matt Bonner suffered a broken nose on Friday. Veteran big man Tim Duncan has responded to the thinned bench by averaging 17.1 points and 10.4 rebounds over the past seven games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs have won the past three meetings and seven of the last eight including a 109-77 rout at Milwaukee on Dec. 11.

2. Milwaukee C Larry Sanders has scored in double digits in two straight games after doing so only twice in his first 12 contests this season.

3. San Antonio has scored 100 or more points in 11 straight games, its longest streak since the 1995-96 season.

PREDICTION: Spurs 103, Bucks 92