Preview: Bucks at Spurs

Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd made a change to his starting lineup over the weekend and got a win out of it on Monday, but a much bigger test looms. The Bucks will try to put together back-to-back victories for the first time since a four-game streak from Nov. 2-7 when they visit the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Kidd sent struggling point guard Michael Carter-Williams to the bench along with forward Jabari Parker beginning with Sunday’s loss at Charlotte, and Carter-Williams impressed in a 92-74 win over the struggling Denver Nuggets on Monday. “I think (Monday) I had a different attitude coming into the game,” Carter-Williams told reporters. “I wanted to go in there and give a good impact. I didn’t want to be tentative. Just go out there and play basketball and hopefully good things would happen.” The Spurs had a five-game winning streak come to an end with a 92-89 loss at Chicago on Monday but figure to give the Bucks a big test on the defensive end after holding opponents under 100 points in all but four games. San Antonio owns the top scoring defense in the league at an average of 89.9 points allowed but is still figuring things out on the offensive end.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (7-11): Carter-Williams collected 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 30 minutes to go along with nine assists and six rebounds while Parker scored 16 in 26 minutes off the bench on Monday. “Those two coming off the bench, not just defensively, we’re looking for Michael to run that group and we’re looking for Jabari to do what he does best and that’s score the ball,” Kidd told reporters. “He got some great looks. He’s a very unselfish player, but he took advantage of opportunities to score the ball.” The two combined for 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting in Sunday’s loss.

ABOUT THE SPURS (14-4): San Antonio leads the league in scoring defense but sits in the bottom half in scoring offense at an average of 98.8 points, and has reached 100 points once in the last seven contests. Starting shooting guard Danny Green is still trying to find his form and went 3-of-10 from the field on Monday in his fourth straight single-digit scoring performance. The career 43.4 percent shooter and 41.5 percent 3-point shooter is slumping to 33.6 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from beyond the arc this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs have taken six straight in the series by an average of 15.8 points.

2. Milwaukee G O.J. Mayo is 6-of-29 from 3-point range over the last four games.

3. San Antonio F Kawhi Leonard scored at least 22 points in each of the last five games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 96, Bucks 81