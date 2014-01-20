Spurs 110, Bucks 82: Patty Mills hit four 3-pointers en route to 20 points and dished out seven assists as short-handed San Antonio routed visiting Milwaukee.

Marco Belinelli scored 14 points and Jeff Ayres and Nando de Colo each added 13 off the bench for the Spurs, who gave point guard Tony Parker the night off to rest his bruised shin and were already without center Tiago Splitter (shoulder) and reserve guard Danny Green (finger). Tim Duncan tallied 11 points and 13 rebounds and Cory Joseph added 12 points as San Antonio topped 100 points for the 12th straight game.

Brandon Knight scored 21 on 8-of-16 shooting for the Bucks, who have lost nine straight and 17 of 19. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 11 points and John Henson chipped in 10 points and 11 boards.

The Spurs broke open a close game with a 15-0 run over the final 4:03 of the first quarter and led by double digits the rest of the way. Mills scored 12 points in the first half as San Antonio shot 53.8 percent and took a 53-38 lead into the break.

San Antonio went 12-for-19 from the field in the third quarter and stretched the lead to 84-60 entering the fourth quarter. Even with the end of the Spurs’ depleted bench on the floor, the Bucks only got within 17 in the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bucks G Luke Ridnour sprained his right wrist just before the end of the first quarter and did not return. … Spurs F Matt Bonner (broken nose) did not play and will have a “minor corrective procedure” and be fitted for a mask on Monday. … Milwaukee SG Caron Butler (illness) did not play.