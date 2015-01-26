Spurs 101, Bucks 95: Tim Duncan had 20 points and 11 rebounds as host San Antonio rallied from an 11-point third-quarter deficit.

Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Spurs, who have won six of seven. Boris Diaw had 14 points and fellow reserve Manu Ginobili 13 as San Antonio overcame 5-of-22 shooting from the arc to improve to 2-0 on a six-game homestand.

Khris Middleton scored 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting for the Bucks, who have lost three of four. Jerryd Bayless had 15 points and five assists off the bench as Milwaukee lost for just the second time in its last seven road contests.

A 3-pointer by Ginobili with 8:34 left gave San Antonio an 81-73 lead, but a 3-pointer and fast break layup by Middleton cut the lead to 95-93 with 1:23 left. Duncan converted a drive down the lane, Bayless answered with a floater before Parker drained two free throws after a Bayless missed jumper, and Leonard closed it out with two more free throws.

A 3-pointer by O.J. Mayo followed by hoops from John Henson and Giannis Antetokounmpo pushed the Bucks’ one-point lead to seven three minutes into the second period, and Middleton scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the half as Milwaukee led 55-47 at the break. Leonard scored eight points during an 18-5 run to close the third period with the Spurs on top 69-67.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Milwaukee shot 57.5 percent in the first half but committed 12 of its 21 turnovers. … Leonard is averaging 16.5 points and 10 rebounds in six games since returning from a hand injury. … Bayless had his streak of 58 consecutive made free throws snapped when he missed two straight in the waning seconds.