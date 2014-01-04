Preview: Bucks at Suns

While Phoenix has been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA season, Milwaukee has been as bad as expected. The upstart Suns look to continue their impressive play when they host the struggling Bucks on Saturday. The Suns have seven more victories than they had at this time last season, and they’re only six wins from matching last year’s total.

Phoenix had its momentum halted with a 99-91 home loss to Memphis on Thursday - the same day Jeff Hornacek was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month after guiding the Suns to a 10-3 mark in December. “I take it as a team award,” Hornacek told reporters. “I didn’t shoot any baskets and I didn’t get any rebounds or any assists. Obviously, the players have played great.” The Bucks are only team in the league yet to hit double digits in wins and they’re coming off a 96-87 road loss to Western Conference cellar-dweller Utah on Thursday, marking their fourth loss in five games and ninth in the last 11.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (7-25): Milwaukee has used 18 different starting lineups, a testament to an injury-plagued rebuilding process. Center Larry Sanders has played well in four games since returning from a torn ligament in his thumb - he scored 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting against Utah - but his return comes with fellow big men John Henson (ankle) and Zaza Pachulia (foot) sidelined. Point guard Brandon Knight poured in a career-high 37 points in Monday’s 94-79 win over the Lakers but was held to eight on 3-of-12 shooting against the Jazz.

ABOUT THE SUNS (19-12): Phoenix has taken quickly to Hornacek’s up-tempo style and can run the floor with anyone, but the Suns lack bulk and depth. They were manhandled inside by Memphis but should benefit from Milwaukee being short-handed in the post. Leading scorer Goran Dragic (18.9 points, 5.9 assists) has topped 20 points in three straight games, including a career-high 33 against the Grizzlies, but backcourt mate Eric Bledsoe (18 points, 5.8 assists) sat out against Memphis with a sore knee and is questionable.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee’s win at Phoenix last season snapped a streak of 24 straight road losses to the Suns dating to 1987.

2. Bucks rookie SF Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 10 points and 6.6 rebounds in eight games since entering the starting lineup.

3. Hornacek is the third person in NBA history to win the Coach of the Month and Player of the Month awards and the first to win both with the same franchise.

PREDICTION: Suns 113, Bucks 101